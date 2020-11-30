Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 10,555 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 12.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 12,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 931.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.18.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $6.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $332.27. 55,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,303. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.74. The company has a market capitalization of $338.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

