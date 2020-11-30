Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Trimmed by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.9% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $333.96. 59,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,303. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $338.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.18.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

