McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.26. 17,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,287. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.88.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

