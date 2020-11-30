McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. McKesson makes up about 3.3% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of McKesson worth $37,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. CX Institutional raised its holdings in McKesson by 15,252.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,156,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of McKesson by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE MCK traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.92. 5,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,826. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.20 and a 200 day moving average of $154.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.