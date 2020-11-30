Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,394,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,498,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.30. 110,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,352,229. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.39. The firm has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

