Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Sofinnova Investments Inc.

Sofinnova Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,619 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.2% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,394,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,498,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,306,000 after buying an additional 82,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $80.35. 122,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,352,229. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average is $80.39. The company has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

