Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $48,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 78,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,080,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.