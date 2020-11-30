Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) is Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s Largest Position

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,275 shares during the period. Norbord accounts for approximately 0.9% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Norbord worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norbord during the third quarter worth $59,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Norbord during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Norbord by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Norbord during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Norbord by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSB traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. Norbord Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $39.27.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Norbord Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. This is a boost from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -248.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norbord from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

