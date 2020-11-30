Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Comcast by 89.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581,216 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,715,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620,893 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,058,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $51.12. 264,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,720,641. The firm has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

