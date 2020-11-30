Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Buys 1,615 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,878,000 after buying an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.5% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 94.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,576,000 after purchasing an additional 513,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,225 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.18.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 44,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,823. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $116.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average is $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

