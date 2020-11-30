Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Buys New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2020

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.06. The company had a trading volume of 89,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,130. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.38 and a 200 day moving average of $136.03. The company has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit