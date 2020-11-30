Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,172,031. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $206.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

