Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,080,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

