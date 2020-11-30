Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after acquiring an additional 341,664 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,491,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,884,000 after purchasing an additional 153,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,870,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,968,000 after purchasing an additional 215,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.31. 143,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,233,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.96. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.