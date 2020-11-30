Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 2.4% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,820. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $211.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.36 and its 200 day moving average is $184.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.46.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

