Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,648,000 after purchasing an additional 296,438 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.60.

GS stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.45. The company had a trading volume of 35,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,562. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

