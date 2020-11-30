Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 250 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.0% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.4% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $387.75. 61,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,487. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.