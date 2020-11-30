Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 50 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.3% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $2,215,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $369.89. 9,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,588. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

