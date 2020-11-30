Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 9,030 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 137,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 32.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,188,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,254,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,945,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 495,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,117,457. The firm has a market cap of $226.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

