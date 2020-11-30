PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.2% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank lifted its position in PayPal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 31,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 8,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $213.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $247.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $216.07.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.05.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

