PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,371 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.6% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $85,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after buying an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,099 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,201,000 after buying an additional 1,449,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after buying an additional 980,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 733.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,975,000 after purchasing an additional 612,011 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $143.87. 93,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162,130. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

