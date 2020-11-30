Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys 784 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,426 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,988 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $752,805,000 after purchasing an additional 741,368 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.69.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,140. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

