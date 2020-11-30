Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.8% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.07. The stock had a trading volume of 105,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,614,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $152.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,522 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,483. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

