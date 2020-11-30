Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 82.6% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $272.73. 59,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,105. The stock has a market cap of $297.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,193 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,210. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.