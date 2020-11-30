Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

In related news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,773 shares of company stock worth $13,600,558. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,955. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $115.14. The stock has a market cap of $190.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.