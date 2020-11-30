Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 28.1% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,405 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $357,214.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.72. The stock had a trading volume of 65,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $181.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

