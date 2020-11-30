Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Chevron by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 560,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.37. 84,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,233,450. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $172.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Securiti cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HSBC lowered their target price on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

