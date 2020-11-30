Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $581,000 Stock Position in SPDR Series Trust – SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Series Trust – SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Series Trust – SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Series Trust – SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Series Trust – SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Series Trust – SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 230.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Series Trust – SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Series Trust – SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Series Trust – SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,764. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58. SPDR Series Trust – SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

