Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $758,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after buying an additional 268,442 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $262,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 185.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $369.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,588. The stock has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.41.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

