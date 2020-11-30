Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after buying an additional 45,862 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 776,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after buying an additional 877,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.97. 363,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,747,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.61.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.