Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 194,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,577,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.7% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.3% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 684.6% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.19. 256,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,650,229. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

