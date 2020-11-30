Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 220.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,454,000 after purchasing an additional 978,919 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $69,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 490.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 216,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 126,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 824.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 115,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 103,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,487. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average is $65.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

