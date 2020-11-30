Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Purchases 165 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Motco raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.88. 206,793 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.98. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.