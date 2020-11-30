Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,408,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804,426 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,528,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 732.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,258,000 after purchasing an additional 947,277 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,384,000 after purchasing an additional 719,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 696,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.50. 20,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,904. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

