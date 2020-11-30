Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,533 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 195,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,994,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 222,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,784,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 173,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $38,035,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,028 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $3.42 on Monday, reaching $214.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,287. The company has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.52. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

