Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.72. The stock had a trading volume of 46,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $93.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.47.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.84.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

