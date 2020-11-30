Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 368 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 7.0% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 23.1% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 664.9% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.19. 107,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,638,692. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average of $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

