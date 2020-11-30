Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 451 Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHE. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHE traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.88. 4,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,518. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $175.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.71 and a 200 day moving average of $161.46.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

