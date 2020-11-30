Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 4,828 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 318,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after buying an additional 55,910 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 537,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after buying an additional 250,271 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 443,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 332.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,032,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,892,000 after buying an additional 3,101,002 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 485,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after buying an additional 151,538 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,028. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.