Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 520 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $890,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 77,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 83,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.39.

UPS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.