Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $101,839,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,925,000 after purchasing an additional 312,559 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,196.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 237,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,521,000 after purchasing an additional 234,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,884,000 after purchasing an additional 226,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 138.1% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 191,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,848,000 after purchasing an additional 110,950 shares during the last quarter.

VHT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,286. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.44. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $225.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

