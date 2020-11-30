Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 725 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,458 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.5% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.77. The stock had a trading volume of 54,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141,161. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.46 and its 200 day moving average is $133.69. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $429.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,642,085 shares of company stock valued at $235,787,712. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

