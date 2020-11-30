Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 776 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,782 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 150.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 73.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,436. The firm has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.55 and a 200-day moving average of $99.84. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 lowered American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.58.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

