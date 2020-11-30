Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 776 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2020

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,782 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 150.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 73.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,436. The firm has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.55 and a 200-day moving average of $99.84. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 lowered American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.58.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit