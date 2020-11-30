Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,013 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in FedEx by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDX traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.88. 16,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.01 and a 200 day moving average of $202.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $296.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.46.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

