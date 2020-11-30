Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 242,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 28,308 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $79.98. The stock had a trading volume of 294,383 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47.

