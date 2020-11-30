Round Hill Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Round Hill Asset Management trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 8.8% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 5.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $224.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.62 and its 200 day moving average is $238.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $243.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

