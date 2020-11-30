Round Hill Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Round Hill Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,332 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 7.8% of Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,522 shares of company stock worth $11,362,483. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $146.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.14, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $152.97.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.