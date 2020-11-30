Sadoff Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,172,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68,100 shares during the period. MGIC Investment accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned about 0.64% of MGIC Investment worth $19,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 619,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 374,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

NYSE MTG traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $11.99. 59,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,557,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.85. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

