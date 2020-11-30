Sadoff Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141,161. The company has a market cap of $429.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.69. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,642,085 shares of company stock valued at $235,787,712 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

