Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $16.03 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises 1.4% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $16,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.38. The company had a trading volume of 28,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.56. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

